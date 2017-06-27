NBA Rumors: Paul George’s Camp Believes Celtics Would Be Great Fit

Share this:

The NBA draft has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean the Paul George trade rumors have cooled down. In fact, just the opposite has happened.

And that could be good news for the Boston Celtics.

The C’s have been one of the teams reportedly involved in the George trade rumors, and the star swingman’s camp apparently believes he would be a great fit in Boston, according to CSNNE’s Mike Giardi.

The Celtics will have some competition, though, as George reportedly would like to play for his hometown Los Angeles Lakers, while the Cleveland Cavaliers also have been a rumored destination. And even John Wall is making a push for George to join the Washington Wizards.

But it appears you can’t count out Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images