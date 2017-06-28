NBA Rumors: Rockets Pursuing Paul George, Carmelo Anthony After Chris Paul Trade

Share this:

Tweet







The Houston Rockets are shooting for the stars.

The Rockets shocked the NBA world Wednesday by trading for All-Star point guard Chris Paul. But apparently that’s only one piece of the puzzle, as Houston is trying to acquire a third star to pair with Paul and James Harden, per ESPN’s Jeff Goodman. On top of the Rockets’ wish list? Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.

Houston now is trying “very hard” to acquire Paul George in a trade with the Indiana Pacers, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Wednesday, via Alykhan Bijani of ESPN Radio in Houston. Rockets general manager Daryl Morey apparently has been trying to land George for two weeks, FanSided’s Clevis Murray cited Windhorst as reporting.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith reported on air Wednesday that Anthony plans to join the Rockets if he receives a buyout from the New York Knicks.

Acquiring Anthony might be a difficult task for Houston, especially after the Knicks parted ways with team president Phil Jackson. Jackson had made no qualms about moving the veteran forward, but the team might be intent on keeping him with Jackson now out of the picture.

As for George, the Rockets would have to clear up significant cap space to trade for the Pacers star, even after dealing away several assets in the Paul trade. They’d also have to compete with the Boston Celtics, who are rumored to be pursuing George heavily as a part of plan to acquire him and free agent Gordon Hayward.

Rockets going to try to offer a Eric Gordon/Ariza/Capela type package for Paul George? Team to keep eye on for C's fans. https://t.co/jNPYoGdSiN — Brian Robb (@CelticsHub) June 28, 2017

To be clear, Celtics could easily best this offer even if Rockets include picks. Just another team for Ainge to worry about though. https://t.co/CDEgMn8j74 — Brian Robb (@CelticsHub) June 28, 2017

Free agency doesn’t begin until July 1, but the fun already has begun as the rest of the NBA clamors to catch up to the mighty Golden State Warriors.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images