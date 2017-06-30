NBA Rumors: ‘Secret’ Fourth Team Could Join Gordon Hayward Sweepstakes

Share this:

Gordon Hayward is one of the best NBA free agents available this summer, but only three teams have publicly expressed interest in bringing in the star forward.

The Utah Jazz, of course, have made Hayward their top priority this offseason, but the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will try their best to pry the 27-year-old from The Beehive State.

But according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, a fourth team could join the Hayward sweepstakes when free agency officially opens July 1 in a last-ditch effort to sign the All-Star.

“It wouldn’t shock me if a secret fourth team scheduled a last-minute meeting with him (Hayward), either,” Lowe writes.

If another team does enter the mix, it would be interesting to see when they schedule a meeting. Hayward reportedly will begin his free-agency tour Saturday in Miami, followed by a visit with the Celtics on Sunday and closing things out with Utah on Monday. It’s safe to say Hayward will have a busy weekend, so an interested team might be hard-pressed to arrange a visit.

Not to mention, Hayward reportedly is hoping to make his free-agent decision “in short order.” With that in mind, it could be too little, too late for a fourth inquiring club.

