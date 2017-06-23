NESN Soccer Show: What We’ve Learned From Confederations Cup Groups

Share this:

Seasoned soccer watchers know to expect the unexpected.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup has offered fans surprising story lines, with the advent of the video assistant referee changing the way the sport is played and watched, Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer rumor threatening to overshadow the actual competition and Russia staging games free of crowd trouble.

However, the tournament hasn’t been entirely unpredictable. Mexico, Portugal, Germany and Chile look like safe bets to progress to the semifinals, with players like Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Ronaldo and Alexis Sanchez already scoring goals.

NESN.com’s Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus O’Mard assess the Confederations Cup after two rounds of group-stage games on this week’s episode of “The NESN Soccer Show.” Watch the full show above.

