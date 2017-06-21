New Uniforms For Bruins, NHL Revealed, And Many Look Pretty Similar

Share this:

The NHL will look a little different next season.

Not only will the league have a new team in the Las Vegas Golden Knights, but it also will have new uniforms for all 31 teams. The change, which was made due to the NHL’s witch to Adidas, resulted in some slight changes across the board, but nothing too dramatic.

“Specifically created for elite performance, we’ve designed the ADIZERO Authentic NHL jerseys to deliver advanced innovation and technical design for the world’s best hockey players,” Head of Adidas Hockey Dan Near said, via an NHL.com press release. “We build products for the creator athlete. Our mission is to help athletes perform better and we look forward to making our on-ice debut this season with the new Lighter, Cooler, and Stronger Adidas Hockey ADIZERO Authentic NHL jerseys.”

The Boston Bruins shared a quick video of their new uniforms, and they look a lot like the classic B’s jerseys from over the years.

The 2017-18 Authentic B's @adidashockey jersey is here. Preorder yours at the ProShop at TD Garden or by calling 617.742.0202 #FormTheFuture pic.twitter.com/rKPifo5RFB — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 21, 2017

And one of the big moments during the big reveal was when the Las Vegas Golden Knights’ inaugural jerseys were displayed.

Both jerseys that we will wear in our inaugural season. #VGKFirstJersey pic.twitter.com/NYj3zDQmdZ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 21, 2017

You can check out all of the new uniforms in the tweets below.

