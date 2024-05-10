Update On Panthers Star Forward Could Be Trouble For Bruins

The Bruins hope to bounce back after a disappointing Game 2, but they could go up against a Panthers team with some extra juice in Game 3.

Florida head coach Paul Maurice told reporters Friday that Sam Bennett will be a game-time decision against Boston. Maurice and the 27-year-old said he looked good at morning skate.

Bennett has been out of the Panthers lineup since suffering a hand and wrist injury in Game 2 of Florida’s opening-round series against the Tampa Bay Lighting. The center was hit by a slapshot from teammate Brandon Montour and slowly made his way back.

The 10th-year center’s possible return in Game 3 would be similar to last season’s series where Bennett returned in Game 2 of the Bruins-Panthers series in the first round.

Bennett scored one goal and recorded one assist for two points in two games in the Stanley Cup playoffs this season.

Boston hopes to have Andrew Peeke back in the lineup after he also suffered an injury in Game 2 of the first round. Head coach Jim Montgomery also teased other changes to the lineup.

Puck drop for Bruins-Panthers Game 3 at TD Garden on Friday is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch pregame and postgame coverage on NESN+.