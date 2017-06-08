NFL Exec Says Jets ‘Might Have The Worst Roster I’ve Seen In A Decade’

Share this:

The New York Jets appear to be tanking for the 2018 NFL draft already, and they’re doing a good job at it in the eyes of one league executive.

The Jets have been cutting or trading anyone who could possibly help the team in 2017 — most recently, linebacker David Harris and wide receiver Eric Decker — and have a quarterback battle going on among Christian Hackenberg, Bryce Petty and Josh McCown, who’ll be 38 in July. In fact, they’re so bad that an NFL exec made a pretty bold claim to NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah.

From an NFL exec- "I think the Jets might have the worst roster I've seen in a decade." — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) June 7, 2017

The 2017 Jets have some stiff competition, including the 2008 Detroit Lions (0-16) and most recently the 2016 Browns (1-15), but they’ll definitely be in the running for the worst team. Their defense might win them a couple of games, but the Jets will have the likes of wide receivers Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson and running backs Matt Forte and Bilal Powell starting on offense.

Whether the Jets are the worst team this decade remains to be seen, but they definitely won’t be competitive.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images