Patriots Owner’s Son Josh Kraft Zings Jets With Hall Of Fame Dig

Share this:

Tweet







The NFL season still is three months away, and the New England Patriots already are taking shots at the New York Jets.

Speaking Thursday at a New England Patriots Charitable Foundation awards banquet at Gillette Stadium, foundation president Josh Kraft seized an opportunity to deliver a sick burn aimed at the Patriots’ longtime rivals.

As reported by the Boston Herald, Kraft suggested banquet attendees visit the nearby Patriots’ Hall of Fame before adding, “It’s a lot better than the Jets’ Hall of Fame, which is non-existent.”

Got ’em.

Kraft is the son of Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his late wife, Myra, who founded the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. At Thursday’s event, Robert Kraft and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett presented the 2017 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards to 26 individuals who displayed “volunteerism in the community.”

Patriots fans should have plenty of reasons to laugh at the Jets this season, as New York’s current roster is arguably the worst in the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images