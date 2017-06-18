Patriots Reportedly Increase Incentives In Patrick Chung’s Contract

Share this:

Patrick Chung reportedly could earn some more cash this upcoming season.

The New England Patriots safety has had his incentives raised by $800,000 to a total of $1.7 million for the 2017 season, league sources told ESPN’s Field Yates on Saturday.

Chung is under contract through the 2018 season thanks to an extension last offseason. The soon-to-be 30-year-old was a key part of the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI-winning squad at strong safety, as he started all 16 regular-season games and made 91 combined tackles with one interception.

