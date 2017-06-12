Penguins Fans Celebrate Stanley Cup Win By Chowing Down On Raw Catfish

Share this:

There are probably some solid food options in downtown Pittsburgh, but for some Penguins fans Sunday night, there was only one postgame meal choice: raw catfish.

The Penguins used a late goal (not to mention a controversial call) to beat the Nashville Predators in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final to become the first team in almost 20 years to win back-to-back Cups.

Throughout the playoffs, the Preds’ tradition of throwing raw catfish on the ice became a fairly prominent storyline. So when the Penguins put the finishing touches on the Cup win — on Nashville’s home ice, no less — there was an alarming amount of Penguins fans who opted to celebrate by chowing down on raw catfish.

Pretty gross!

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images