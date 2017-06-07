Ravens Release Dennis Pitta After Tight End Suffers Third Hip Injury

Share this:

Not only is Dennis Pitta’s tenure with the Baltimore Ravens over, but the tight end also might have to call it a career.

The Ravens released Pitta with an injury waiver Wednesday after he re-injured his hip during organized team activities. It’s the third time the 31-year-old has injured his hip, leaving his future in the NFL in doubt.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported that doctors confirmed Pitta dislocated his hip, which is familiar territory. Pitta dislocated and fractured the joint during training camp in 2013 and did it again during Week 3 of the 2014 season.

Pitta had a pretty remarkable 2016 season considering he missed all of 2015 and most of 2014, catching 86 passes — the most receptions of any NFL tight end — for 729 yards and two touchdowns. In 66 games for the Ravens spread out over seven seasons, Pitta put up 2,098 yards and 13 touchdowns.

