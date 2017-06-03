Red Bull GRC’s Louis Yio Gives Advice To Aspiring Racing Photographers

Share this:

Tweet







THOMPSON, CONN. — Taking a still photo that truly encapsulates the high-intensity action of sport such as racing might sound like an impossible task, but that’s exactly what motorsport photographer Louis Yio does for a living.

Yio is one the photographers responsible for documenting the fast-paced racing at Red Bull Global Rallycross events, a job that combines his two passions.

When he was growing up, Yio had a love of cars and motorsport, as well as for photography. However, because few classes teach you how to take pictures of race cars, he taught himself much of his craft.

Shots fired #redbullgrc #rallycross #backfire #bangbangbang A post shared by Louis Yio (@lusciousy) on May 21, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

NESN Fuel caught up with Yio at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park during Red Bull GRC New England to find out if he has any advice for car enthusiasts who want to follow in his footsteps.

Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Content Pool