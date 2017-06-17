Red Sox Fan, 5, Has Awesome Reaction After Learning He’s Leaving Hospital After Heart Surgeries

Share this:

The sports world can’t help but smile for Ari Schultz.

The five-year-old Massachusetts boy and avid Boston Red Sox fan had the most amazing reaction upon learning he’d be going home from Boston Children’s hospital last Friday after 187 days and three heart surgeries.

Schultz’s family recorded the moment they gave him the good news, and young Ari celebrated by turning a hospital play area into his own field of dreams.

The video has gone viral on the internet and garnered the attention from Pete Frates, Red Sox president Sam Kennedy and outfielder Andrew Benintendi, who all can’t wait to host the Schultz family at an upcoming Red Sox game.

hey ari!

would you mind joining me

for a vip

trip to a @RedSox game!?!? @skennedysox!?!? https://t.co/kTjKbDOnem — Pete Frates (@PeteFrates3) June 17, 2017

Simply name the date ! With you two in the house we can't lose ! https://t.co/qTF4Py6q17 — Sam Kennedy (@skennedysox) June 17, 2017

Can't wait to see you at Fenway Ari! You are the man! 💪🏻 https://t.co/wVgfpRG94L — Andrew Benintendi (@asben16) June 17, 2017

Here’s hoping Ari, a heart transplant recipient, will be feeling well enough to circle the basepaths in front of a full house at Fenway Park with his hero Xander Bogaerts. There won’t be a dry eye in the house as Ari rounds third and heads for home, hopefully for good this time.