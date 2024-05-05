Alex Cora Issues Fiery Call-Out Before Matchup With Chris Sale

Alex Cora has been keeping tabs on Chris Sale ever since the Red Sox traded the veteran left-hander to the Braves in late December.

Boston’s manager also has been paying attention to the people who’ve talked down about the 2018 World Series champion.

The Red Sox are scheduled to face Sale at Truist Park on Wednesday when Boston and Atlanta play the finale of their quick two-game series. Cora looked ahead to the matchup Sunday, noting how it will be both “great” and “awkward” to go up the southpaw who called Fenway Park home for seven years.

The Red Sox skipper also used some colorful language when he took aim at folks who’ve made jokes at Sale’s expense.

“The guy is special,” Cora told reporters before the series finale in Minnesota, per MassLive. “I know people make jokes about him, the injuries and the bike and all that stuff, which I think is (expletive) (expletive) because this guy did everything possible to be on the field.”

Sale will be the first to tell you his Boston tenure didn’t unfold as smoothly as he hoped. But he was very effective on the mound when healthy and cared deeply about the Red Sox organization at large, so it’s easy to understand why Cora always will go to bat for the seven-time All-Star.

As for on-field matters, Boston will be running into a pitcher with momentum Wednesday. Sale pitched a combined 12 innings and only surrendered a pair of runs in his last two starts.