Red Sox Finish Month Of May As One Of Hottest Teams In Major League Baseball

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Chicago White Sox 4-1 Tuesday night to win eight of their last 10 games in the month of May.

Drew Pomeranz pitched another gem for Boston, allowing one run on seven hits while striking out eight in seven innings of work.

After Wednesday night’s win, the Red Sox finished the month of May 16-12 and have scored the most runs per game in Major League Baseball since May 6.

