Red Sox Vs. Royals Lineup: Dustin Pedroia Sits In Series Opener For Boston

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox made a statement over the weekend by taking two out of three games from the Houston Astros, but they will need to continue their recent hot stretch without one of their leaders.

Dustin Pedroia will not be in the Red Sox’s lineup Monday night against the Kansas City Royals. Pedroia left Sunday’s 6-5 win over the Astros after he was hit in the back with a pitch during the seventh inning.

Josh Rutledge will play second base in Pedroia’s absence and hit seventh, which leaves Pablo Sandoval to man third base and hit eighth. Andrew Benintendi moves up to Pedroia’s No. 2 hole in the lineup.

Right-hander Hector Velazquez will get the start at Kaufmann Stadium after picking up his first career win in relief of the injured Brian Johnson on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies. Christian Vazquez, who sealed Boston’s win Sunday with a superb throw, will do the catching and hit ninth.

Here are the complete lineups for Monday’s Red Sox vs. Royals game.

RED SOX (39-30)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Josh Rutledge, 2B

Pablo Sandoval, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Hector Velazquez, RHP (1-1, 6.48 ERA)

ROYALS (33-35)

Whit Merrifield, 2B

Jorge Bonifacio, RF

Lorenzo Cain, CF

Eric Hosmer, 1B

Mike Moustakas, DH

Cheslor Cuthbert, 3B

Alcides Escobar, SS

Alex Gordon, LF

Drew Butera, C

Jason Hammel, RHP (3-6, 5.05 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images