Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Slams Into Girlfriend Danica Patrick At Sonoma Raceway

There might be some tension when Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. get home.

The two drivers are very close off the track, as they are one of NASCAR’s hottest couples, but Stenhouse got a little too close to Patrick Sunday at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

During a restart on Lap 31, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Larson and Patrick attempted to go three-wide as they entered Turn 4. And that didn’t end so great for Stenhouse, who was trailing, or for Patrick.

Larson bumped Earnhardt, who then slid up into Patrick causing her Ford to spin out.

And, of course, her boyfriend was unable to avoid her, as Stenhouse plowed into the No. 10 car.

This isn't going to be fun at home later for Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse. 🙈 #TSM350 pic.twitter.com/XOC0uUyNdl — XFINITY Racing (@XFINITYRacing) June 25, 2017

Stenhouse’s No. 38 got the worst of it, as he was knocked out of the race for good due to the heavy damage his car sustained.

Someone might be sleeping on the couch tonight.

