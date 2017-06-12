New England Patriots

Rob Gronkowski Wants You To Give Your Dad A Beef Jerky Tie For Father’s Day

by on Mon, Jun 12, 2017 at 12:29PM
What were you thinking of buying your old man for Father’s Day? A tie? Pfft. Boring.

How about a tie made out of beef jerky? Now we’re talking.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski dished out some Father’s Day advice — and took a jab at his younger brother, Glenn — in a new ad for Oberto Beef Jerky.

Something tells us a beef jerky tie would be a big hit in the Gronkowski household.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman starred in his own version of the commercial, bringing his dad, Kevin, along with him.

Oberto doesn’t actually sell jerky ties, but it did offer some instructions for how to make your own.

