Steve Kerr To Coach Warriors In NBA Finals Game 2 After Medical Leave Of Absence

Share this:

Tweet







The Golden State Warriors have all the momentum in the 2017 NBA Finals after their Game 1 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now, they have even more of a reason to be confident.

Steve Kerr will return from his medical leave of absence to coach the Warriors in Game 2 on Sunday night, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

Kerr has been out of action since Game 2 of the Warriors’ first-round NBA playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers as he searched for a remedy for the migraines and nausea he’s experienced stemming from back surgery nearly two years ago.

Mike Brown took over the coaching duties in Kerr’s absence and led the Warriors to a perfect 11-0 record during his brief stint.

We’re confident the Oracle Arena crowd will give Kerr a raucous ovation when he takes his place on the sideline.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Image