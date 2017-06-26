This Adorable Toddler Boy Is Better At Naming Cars Than Most Adults

Share this:

Think you’re the world’s foremost expert on identifying car brands? Well, you’re not.

OK, maybe you are, but a young boy who won’t be able to drive for at least a decade isn’t far behind you.

Happiness Heroes posted a video to its Facebook on Saturday of a toddler naming vehicles as a man flips through images of them on a laptop. Not only does he correctly identify every car, but he does so at a rate that’s borderline unsettling.

Watch this automotive savant in action in the video below:

Don’t act like you’re not impressed.

It’s unclear who this boy is or how he knows so much about cars, but we feel confident in saying he’s probably a beast at “Forza” and will be hosting “Top Gear” sometime around 2040.