Tim Tebow Throws Bat Deep Into Stands In His Latest Baseball Gaffe

Here’s why Tim Tebow never would have succeeded as a wide receiver in the NFL.

The former NFL quarterback, who once flirted with the idea of a position change, committed another random act of baseball comedy Saturday in the Columbia Fireflies’ game against the Charleston RiverDogs. Tebow swung at a pitch and missed prior to losing his grip on the bat and sending it into the second level of the stands.

Tim Tebow just threw his bat into orbit 😂😂😂 📹: @DarenStoltzfus pic.twitter.com/Z0BaJUnk7G — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 18, 2017

Tebow then grabbed a new bat and dutifully struck out. A fan then returned his old bat to him.

After 58 games this season, he now is hitting just .228 with three home runs and 21 runs batted in.

We recommend Tebow try using stickum to prevent bat throws like this. It might even help him if he tries his luck at football again.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports Images