Tom Brady Shows Different Side During Patriots Super Bowl Ring Ceremony

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft certainly knows how to throw a celebratory party. He has plenty of experience by now.

Kraft held the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI ring ceremony Friday at his house where Snoop Dogg and Gucci Mane performed. Patriots fans got to see a different side of their starting quarterback, Tom Brady, via social media. Brady wore all five of his Super Bowl rings and let loose with the rest of his champion teammates.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox discussed the Patriots’ ring ceremony on this week’s episode of “The Football Word.” Watch a clip above or the whole show below.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images