Toyota Driver Hits Camera Drone While In Midair During WRC Rally Italia

If you ever see a sign at a sporting event that says no drone photography, this is why.

Unless a car is stopped on the side of the road, rally drivers usually don’t have to worry about hitting other vehicles during a race. But Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Championship driver Esapekka Lappi did just that during last weekend’s Rally Italia Sardegna.

Lappi was flying over Mickey’s Jump during the event when his Toyota Yaris WRC collided with a camera drone that was waiting in midair to get a good shot of the car.

Whoever was piloting the drone deserves some kind of award. Their split-second decision to ascend just before the Yaris made contact seemingly prevented the entire drone from being destroyed, limiting the damage solely to the camera that was attached to it.

Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Content Pool