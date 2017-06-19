U.S. Open 2017 Leaderboard: Final Round Scores As Brooks Koepka Wins First Major

Share this:

The U.S. Open is supposed to be the toughest major championship in golf to win, but don’t tell that to the 2017 field at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisc.

More than 20 players concluded the tournament under par after Sunday’s final round, including winner Brooks Koepka, who finished at a record-tying 16-under-par after shooting 5-under-par over his final 18 holes. It’s the first major tournament win for the 27-year-old Koepka.

Brooks Koepka’s win marks the 7th straight major and 10 of the last 13 U.S. Opens that have been won by 1st-time major winners. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 19, 2017

The leaderboard lacked star power, too, as many of the game’s best players failed to even make the cut.

Rickie Fowler finished T-5th at nine-under par, but not many other notable names had a shot Sunday. Jordan Spieth, who once was labeled the next great star after Tiger Woods, ended his four-day run at 1-over-par and T-35th.

Here’s the top 10 of the final 2017 U.S. Open leaderboard.

1. Brooks Koepka: -16

T2. Brian Harman: -12

T2. Hideki Matsuyama: -12

4. Tommy Fleetwood: -11

T5. Xander Schauffele: -10

T5. Bill Haas: -10

T5. Rickie Fowler: -10

8. Charley Hoffman: -9

T9. Brandt Snedeker: -8

T9. Justin Thomas: -8

