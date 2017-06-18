Uber Launching UberBoat Service, Setting Sail On Mediterranean Waters

Share this:

Life is hard when vacationing in Croatia. Specifically, finding a ride to one of the country’s many gorgeous islands can be a total hassle.

Enter: UberBOAT.

Uber’s aptly titled on-demand boating service launches June 26, and will be available to Croatian residents and travelers, according to Town & Country. In particular, Uber is focusing on transporting tourists from the airport in Split, Croatia, to the islands near the coastline.

UberBOAT reportedly will be available through an app, and function much like traditional Uber. But as you might expect, the service won’t be nearly as affordable.

A ride from Split to the island of Hvar reportedly will cost roughly $394. Moreover, if you want to rent a boat for an entire day, it’ll run you about $1,097.

No word yet on whether Uber plans to bring its boat-hailing service to the United States.