UFC 212 Fight Odds: Latest Betting Lines For Aldo Vs. Halloway And More

Max Holloway will be looking for a 10th straight victory in the octagon Saturday when he takes on the legendary Jose Aldo in a UFC featherweight championship unification bout at UFC 212 as a +120 underdog on the betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

“Blessed” claimed the interim title with a third-round TKO victory over Anthony Pettis as -300 chalk at UFC 206, earning Performance of the Night honors for the third time in his past seven contests going into Saturday night’s matchup at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

The victory improved Holloway’s professional MMA record to 17-3, including nine victories inside the distance. The Hawaiian’s other notable victories include a unanimous decision win over Jeremy Stephens as a -485 favorite at UFC 194, and an impressive third-round submission of Cub Swanson at UFC on Fox 15, paying out as a +140 underdog.

Considered by many to be the greatest featherweight in UFC history, Aldo is a -150 favorite to reclaim sole possession of the UFC featherweight crown he held since joining the UFC in 2011 until falling to Connor McGregor in notoriously spectacular fashion at UFC 194.

McGregor ended Aldo’s reign just 13 seconds into their main event matchup, handing the Brazilian star a humiliating defeat in a clash pegged as a pick‘em on the UFC odds, and dropping his pro record to 25-2.

With McGregor looking beyond the UFC featherweight division, Aldo reclaimed the interim featherweight crown with a unanimous decision win over Frankie Edgar as a narrow -105 underdog, and was promoted to champion shortly thereafter.

Aldo has regularly gone the distance since joining the UFC, with just two of his past seven victories coming inside the distance, and is unbeaten in 10 career professional fights as a featherweight in his native Brazil.

In other UFC 212 action on Saturday night, Brazilian Claudia Gadelha is perched as a sizable -350 favorite over fellow women’s strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz, who trails at +265.

Kowalkiewicz is coming off a disappointing unanimous decision loss to Joanna Jedrzejczyk as a +325 underdog in her bid for the UFC women’s strawweight crown at UFC 205, while Gadelha has alternated between wins and losses over her past four fights but earned the unanimous decision over Cortney Casey as a +350 underdog at UFC Fight Night 100.

As well, veteran middleweight Vitor Belfort is -160 chalk in his tilt with Nate Marquardt, who is listed as a +130 underdog, while Erick Silva has slipped to a +110 underdog against fellow welterweight Yancy Medeiros, who has climbed to -140 chalk.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images