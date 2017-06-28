Video Explains Why Premium Gas Could Increase Engine Ware Using Science

Share this:

Tweet







If you pay more for a premium car, you expect it to have better build quality. If you pay more for premium speakers, you expect them to play music more clearly. So if you pay more for premium gasoline, you’d assume it would be better for your engine, right?

Not exactly.

Premium gasoline, unlike most products with that word attached to them, doesn’t mean it is a higher quality fuel, but rather it’s higher octane.

A recent video from SciShow explains why this essentially means you could be causing more harm than good by filling your tank with pricer fuel — and wasting a lot of money in the process.

As interesting as it is to learn about the specific benefits or drawbacks — depending on what car you drive — of using high octane fuel, the video touches upon another point that’s equally as important: make sure you read your vehicle’s owner’s manual.

Thumbnail photo via Pexels