Where Should Patriots’ Cornerbacks Be Ranked Among Top NFL Tandems?

New England Patriots cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Stephon Gilmore recently were ranked as the league’s fifth-best tandem by former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Ike Taylor, who now works as an NFL Media analyst. That seems low, given the hype surrounding Butler and Gilmore after they joined forces this offseason.

So, where should they be ranked? NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, Zack Cox and Michaela Vernava discussed Taylor’s list on this week’s “Between The Tackles” podcast. Watch the clip above or check out the whole show here.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images