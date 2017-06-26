While You Were Sleeping: Clint Dempsey Silences Portland Crowd With Late Equalizer

Share this:

Remember when Clint Dempsey’s soccer career was all but over due to a heart condition?

Dempsey came through once again for the Seattle Sounders, scoring a short-handed, 94th-minute equalizer over the rival Portland Timbers.

Dempsey’s goal wasn’t the only late-night thriller Sunday night. UFC Fight Night in Oklahoma City wasn’t without controversy, and Ichiro Suzuki became the oldest man to start at center field in a major league game since 1900.

Watch the video above for everything that happened in the world of sports while you were sleeping, presented by Bedgear.

