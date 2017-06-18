Will Josh Jackson’s Apparent Shot At Markelle Fultz Start New NBA Rivalry?

Share this:

Is Josh Jackson throwing some serious shade at Markelle Fultz?

Kansas University forward Jackson apparently used Twitter on Saturday to question the talent level of Washington University’s Fultz. Jackson’s barb came just days before the 2017 NBA Draft, in which most expect the Philadelphia 76ers to select Fultz with the No. 1 overall pick (once they acquire it from the Boston Celtics).

Jackson has since deleted the Tweet, but USA TODAY’s Andrew Joseph captured it in a screenshot.

Josh Jackson's thoughts on the trade news are 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9K6eCtjXX2 — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) June 18, 2017

Fultz shined for the Huskies last season, but they only won nine games and lost 22. Kansas went 31-5 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. That’s probably what Jackson had in mind when he took aim at Fultz.

Jackson has been linked with the Celtics recently, who might select him with the No. 3 overall pick they’ll reportedly receive from Philadelphia.

The draft will take place on Thursday night.

Jackson’s tweet could one day be remembered as the start of a personal rivalry that will play out for years to come.

