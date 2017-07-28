AAU Ref Gives LaVar Ball A Technical, So He Gets Her Replaced Mid-Game

LaVar Ball just can’t help himself.
A few days removed from forfeiting his team’s AAU game after arguing with officials, the coach of the Big Ballers was at it again Friday. In the first half of his team’s contest against Team BBC in the Adidas Uprising championships, Ball started barking at an official and got hit with a technical.
But the drama only had begun. According to those on the scene — yes, there were multiple reporters at an AAU game between teenagers — Ball apparently singled out the ref who T’d him up and asked that she be replaced before play continued.
Amazingly, Ball got his wish — the ref who gave him a technical was replaced mid-game, per ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.
In short, Ball essentially forced out a referee who (rightfully) punished him for mouthing off. The tournament organizers insisted it was their call to replace the ref, though.
Ball gave a predictably defensive answer when asked about the incident after the game — which the Big Ballers apparently forfeited (again).
Ball has some pretty talented sons — LaMelo is the star of the Big Ballers and has commited to UCLA, while his brother turned heads with the Los Angeles Lakers in Summer League — so let’s hope he doesn’t jeopardize their future by putting his own ego in the way.
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images
