AAU Ref Gives LaVar Ball A Technical, So He Gets Her Replaced Mid-Game

LaVar Ball just can’t help himself.

A few days removed from forfeiting his team’s AAU game after arguing with officials, the coach of the Big Ballers was at it again Friday. In the first half of his team’s contest against Team BBC in the Adidas Uprising championships, Ball started barking at an official and got hit with a technical.

LaVar Ball goes CRAZY and gets another tech 😱 pic.twitter.com/MOtUS5MFD1 — Overtime (@overtime) July 28, 2017

But the drama only had begun. According to those on the scene — yes, there were multiple reporters at an AAU game between teenagers — Ball apparently singled out the ref who T’d him up and asked that she be replaced before play continued.

LaVar Ball just picked up a technical. Points to the ref and looks at the crowd, "We need to get someone else in here." — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) July 28, 2017

LaVar Ball pulls team from #adidasUprising #Vegas demands female ref leave or him guess who won that Battle #CryBabyBall pic.twitter.com/iCzIpfnvYp — Lovell Martin (@Mints2U) July 28, 2017

Amazingly, Ball got his wish — the ref who gave him a technical was replaced mid-game, per ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

In short, Ball essentially forced out a referee who (rightfully) punished him for mouthing off. The tournament organizers insisted it was their call to replace the ref, though.

Adidas said it was their decision to replace the referee. Said there was a history between ref and LaVar — she officiated Wednesday's game. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) July 28, 2017

Ball gave a predictably defensive answer when asked about the incident after the game — which the Big Ballers apparently forfeited (again).

LaVar Ball to ESPN after the game on the referee: "She's got a vendetta. She needs to stay in her lane because she ain't ready for this." — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) July 28, 2017

Ball has some pretty talented sons — LaMelo is the star of the Big Ballers and has commited to UCLA, while his brother turned heads with the Los Angeles Lakers in Summer League — so let’s hope he doesn’t jeopardize their future by putting his own ego in the way.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images