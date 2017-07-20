It’s Official: Alex Bowman To Replace Dale Earnhardt Jr. In No. 88

Many speculated Hendrick Motorsports would choose an experienced driver to replace the soon-to-be retired Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88. And it did, in a way, by going with a racer who already has experience driving that car.

Alex Bowman is set to drive the No. 88 Chevrolet SS in 2018, HMS announced Thursday. In addition, Nationwide has extended its relationship with Hendrick by agreeing to serve as the No. 88’s primary sponsor for 19 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, including the Daytona 500.

“The No. 88 team is such a great group of people,” Bowman said in a statement. “I know we can pick up where we left off last year, and I truly believe we can win races and contend for a championship. I’m excited to build on the relationship with Nationwide and all of our partners. It means the world that they have faith in me, and I’m thankful to have them on my side. Now I just want to go win.”

Bowman drove the car for 10 races in 2016 while Earnhardt was out with a concussion, earning three top-10 finishes. For team owner Rick Hendrick, the 24-year-old’s performances at the Cup level last year made Bowman the obvious choice to pilot the No. 88.

A special moment shared with the Nos. 48 and 88 shop this morning as @AlexBRacing was named the driver of the @nationwide88 for 2018. pic.twitter.com/EmchXTS97h — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) July 20, 2017

“Alex impressed the heck out of us last year with his talent, poise and professionalism,” Hendrick said. “He stepped up in a very demanding situation and showed that he can run with the best and compete for wins. His ability to stay focused through it all, and the way he’s handled himself since then, has shown a lot of character. Greg and the team loved working with Alex, and that dynamic will get even better with more time together.”

In addition, Axalta Coating Systems expanded its relationship and will sponsor Bowman for 15 Cup races next year.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images