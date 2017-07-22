Ari Schultz, 5-Year-Old Red Sox Fan, Dies Months After Heart Transplant

The world lost a special kid.

Ari Schultz, the 5-year-old Massachusetts boy who took the internet by storm this year as his parents documented his path to receiving a heart transplant, died Friday.

Ari’s family shared the tragic news via Facebook, saying that the young Boston Red Sox fan died peacefully while listening to his favorite team.

Ari, who was born with a heart syndrome that was discovered when his mother was 18 weeks pregnant, went viral back in June when his parents, Mike and Erica Schultz, posted a video of their son learning that he was leaving Boston Children’s Hospital and going home after 189 days as an inpatient.

Ari underwent more than 10 operations, including an open heart transplant in March, yet he continued to fight, inspiring countless others along the way.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts and catcher Christian Vazquez even paid Ari a visit at his home recently, which the boy’s parents documented on their blog “Echo of Hope.” Ari was scheduled to throw out the first pitch before a game at Fenway Park next month.

The news of Ari’s death came one day after his parents revealed on their blog that the boy had a seizure and was placed on life support in the cardiac intensive care unit at Boston Children’s Hospital.

The Red Sox mourned the loss of one of their biggest fans Friday night.

Some fans make an instant impact on our team. Ari Schultz, with his optimism & unbridled excitement, is at the top. We'll miss you, Ari. pic.twitter.com/MIQrbE7ZZ7 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 22, 2017

Ari certainly won’t be forgotten anytime soon.