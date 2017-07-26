Soccer

Barcelona Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: Watch Soccer Game Online

by on Wed, Jul 26, 2017 at 6:04PM
FC Barcelona and Manchester United have no shortage of fans, as many in the United States are about to learn.

The teams will meet Wednesday Night at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., in a 2017 International Champions Cup game. Over 75,000 fans are expected to attend the high-profile exhibition game between two of the world’s most popular and successful clubs.

Many eyes will be on Barcelona’s Neymar, as the Brazilian superstar continues to prepare for the upcoming season amid flooding speculation over a potential transfer to French club Paris Saint-Germain. If he makes the rumored move to PSG soon, this game could represent one of his final appearances in a Barcelona jersey.

Here’s how to watch Barcelona vs. Manchester United online.

When: Wednesday, July 26, at 7 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images

