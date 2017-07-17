Boston Well-Represented On Forbes’ 50 Most Valuable Sports Franchises List

Share this:

Newsflash: The Boston area is home to some pretty darned good sports teams.

You already knew that, of course, but the success of the Hub’s local sports franchises goes beyond the playing field. Case in point: Forbes recently released its annual list of the 50 most valuable franchises in all of sports, and it includes three Boston-area clubs: the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics.

In fact, those three teams all are in the top 30: The Patriots are the sixth-most valuable franchise at $3.4 billion, while the Red Sox are tied for 16th at $2.7 billion and the Celtics rank tied for 30th at $2.2 billion.

New England is the second-most valuable NFL franchise behind only the Dallas Cowboys, who top Forbes’ overall list at a whopping $4.2 billion valuation. The New York Yankees and three soccer clubs — Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid — round out the top five.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, are more valuable than all but two Major League Baseball franchises — the Yankees ($3.7 billion) and the Los Angeles Dodgers ($2.75 billion). The Celtics also rank in the top five in their respective sport, trailing only the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls.

These results should come as no surprise to Boston sports fans; the Patriots and Red Sox are mainstays on Forbes’ annual list, and the Celtics have used their recent success to rise in the valuation ranks.

