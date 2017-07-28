Cardale Jones Cried ‘Tears Of Joy’ After Bills Traded Him To L.A., Per Report

So, it turns out Cardale Jones really needed a change of scenery.

The Buffalo Bills traded Jones to the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday in a move that appeared beneficial for both sides: The Chargers added depth at quarterback behind Philip Rivers, while the Bills received a conditional draft pick for a backup QB who barely saw the field as a rookie in 2016.

And apparently no one was happier about the move than Jones. Speaking Thursday morning on ESPN’s “Mike and Mike” radio show, NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed an interesting note about Jones’ exit meeting with Buffalo.

"When the Bills brought Cardale Jones in to tell him he was traded to the Chargers, he began crying. He began crying tears of joy" Schefter pic.twitter.com/1y3uthBZRr — Mike & Mike (@MikeAndMike) July 27, 2017

Yup, Jones was so happy about leaving snowy Buffalo for sunny L.A. that he supposedly cried actual tears of joy.

Of course, Jones’ happiness goes beyond the literal upgrade in scenery. The Ohio State product was buried behind starter Tyrod Taylor on the depth chart last season, appearing in just one game — the Bills’ season finale — during his rookie campaign. Taylor just signed a restructured contract with Buffalo, too, so it benefits Jones to get a fresh start so early in his career while learning from a seasoned veteran like Rivers.

Excited for the new start, can't wait to get to work @Chargers ⚡️ — Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) July 26, 2017

We’re sure he won’t mind getting exponentially more sunshine, either.

Lest Bills fans get too depressed about another player celebrating getting out of Buffalo, Jones did show some love to the “Bills Mafia” on his way out.

Big thanks to @buffalobills and #BillsMafia for showing me nothing but love & support my during my brief time with the organization — Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) July 26, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images