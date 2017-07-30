Chase Elliott Blames 10th Place In Overton’s 400 On His Own ‘Bad Call’

Considering Chase Elliott finished Sunday’s Overton’s 400 in 10th after starting 13th, some might expect him to be pleased with his race. But the 21-year-old thinks he could have recorded an even better result had it not been for his own “bad call.”

Elliott decided to make an unscheduled pit stop during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, as he thought he had a flat tire. After the stop, Hendrick Motorsports found out that he actually didn’t have a puncture, and could have stayed out.

Damn. Thought we had a flat today and came down to fix, bad call on my end. — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) July 30, 2017

Although a top-10 finish technically is a solid result, it isn’t good enough for Elliott. Currently seventh in points, Elliott still has yet to win a Cup race, and consequentially could miss out on the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

