Chris Long Absolutely Rips Michael Vick’s Take On Colin Kaepernick

Seemingly everyone has given their opinion on Colin Kaepernick and why he still is without an NFL job, but Michael Vick’s take on the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback might be the strangest.

During an appearance on FOX Sports 1’s “Speak for Yourself,” on Monday, Vick was asked what advice he would give to Kaepernick in order to get back in the league.

“The first thing we got to get Colin to do is cut his hair,” Vick said. “I don’t think he should represent himself in that way in terms of the hairstyle. Just go clean cut. Why not?”

Vick’s tip garnered a hefty amount of backlash, including from other NFL players. Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long certainly doesn’t stand by Vick’s advice, as he shared via a pair of tweets.

I'm not a leftist, moron. I'm trying to make sense of why 1 of the best 32 QBs on 🌎 doesn't have a job + we're talking about his haircut? https://t.co/k3j6CCbJ13 — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) July 19, 2017

I had a dirty mullet last year + worked for that company you love. You know, the 1 w the 5 rings on your background that you'll never touch. https://t.co/RrwfzmNEux — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) July 19, 2017

Long, of course, is coming off a season with the New England Patriots in which he became a Super Bowl champion for the first time in his 9-year NFL career.

Time will tell whether Kaepernick will be employed by an NFL club this season, but we doubt his hair style has much to do with teams’ level of interest.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images