Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Wins Featherweight Title With Dominant UFC 214 Victory

Cris “Cyborg” Justino’s wait finally is over.

Cyborg, arguably one of the most dominant women MMA fighters of all time, claimed the featherweight title in convincing fashion Saturday during the UFC 214 main card at Honda Center.

Cris Cyborg dismantles Tonya Evinger in the 3rd! #ufc214 pic.twitter.com/uyJfBLEUr5 — Octagon Post (@OctagonPost) July 30, 2017

Still, while Cyborg dominated before she scored a TKO victory via knees and punches at 1:56 in Round 3, it still was quite the effort from Tonya Evinger.

Evinger was a sizable underdog in the fight, and while Cyborg landed 85 strikes compared to her 23, she hung tough and extended the fight as long as she could.

But it was too much Cyborg in the end, and she now has her belt — finally.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Silva/USA TODAY Sports Images