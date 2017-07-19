Cyclist’s Gnarly Photo Proves Tour De France Is Ultimate Body Killer

Share this:

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email





The Tour de France is one of, if not the single most grueling athletic event on planet Earth. Yet, it’s often difficult for casual fans to understand the immense toll riders put on their bodies.

Enter: Pawel Poljanski.

The 27-year-old Polish cyclist, who currently sits in 73rd place after Stage 17, posted a photo to his Instagram on Tuesday of his legs after a long day of racing. To say the photo is jarring would be quite an understatement.

After sixteen stages I think my legs look little tired 😬 #tourdefrance A post shared by Paweł Poljański (@p.poljanski) on Jul 18, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

No, that is not a detailed map of the Tour de France’s infamously challenging course.

The craziest thing about this is that Poljanski’s legs — or what’s left of them — still must endure four more days of grueling racing.