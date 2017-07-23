Dale Earnhardt Jr. Crashes Out Of His Final NASCAR Brickyard 400

Although Dale Earnhardt Jr. has achieved a lot throughout his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career, but a Brickyard 400 win has continued to elude him. That trend continued Sunday.

Earnhardt’s final NASCAR race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway ended in the middle of Stage 2 when he made contact with the cars ahead of him, damaging his radiator. The 42-year-old told NBC Sports that he had some contact earlier in the race as well, and as a result, his No. 88 already had sustained some damage.

“Hopefully, our luck’s going to turn around,” Earnhardt said. “It’s been pretty tough and this is a difficult one to put up with.”

Although Earnhardt likely is enjoying the reception he’s getting from all the tracks on his farewell tour, his results on track have given him reason to be frustrated. He’s cracked the top 10 just four times through 20 races.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@NASCAR