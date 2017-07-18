Danica Patrick, Kevin Harvick Explain What Makes Brickyard 400 Special

Share this:

Although the Daytona 500 is the biggest Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race of the year, drivers arguably get just as excited for the Brickyard 400. And it’s easy to see why.

Veteran drivers, such as Kevin Harvick, still are racing fans at heart, so running 400 miles around the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway is like a dream come true. Even for fellow Stewart-Haas Racing driver Danica Patrick, who’s competed in both the Indianapols 500 and Brickyard 400, there’s something special about competing at Indy.

Harvick and Patrick recently sat down with Mobil 1 The Grid to explain why the history of IMS, and the challenges of the track, make the Brickyard 400 one of their favorite races on the calendar.

Considering Fernando Alonso said he was surprised how narrow IMS seemed from inside an IndyCar, we can only imagine how tight it feels when you’re driving a stock car.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images