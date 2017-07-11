Danica Patrick Posts Picture Of Her ‘Tribe,’ Urges People To ‘Elevate’

Share this:

Tweet







If you’ve followed Danica Patrick’s career closely, you know she’s a woman of many disciplines.

Full-time (for now) NASCAR driver, health-food advocate, skilled yoga junkie, budding fashion designer and legitimate wine connoisseur are just a few of her resume’s highlights.

But did you know she’s also the member of a tribe?

Ah yes, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver is the member of a tribe. Not just any tribe, though, but rather one that lets her pee with the door open, drink wine all night and be honest with herself. A tribe that’s definitely her tribe.

Patrick posted a picture of said tribe, along with a lengthy and positive message, in an Instagram post Tuesday.

In all seriousness, it’s pretty refreshing to see a NASCAR driver who’s unafraid to show and embrace their eclectic side.

How much longer NASCAR’s most unique personality stays in the sport, though, remains unclear.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images