Danica Patrick Posts Picture Of Her ‘Tribe,’ Urges People To ‘Elevate’

If you’ve followed Danica Patrick’s career closely, you know she’s a woman of many disciplines.
Full-time (for now) NASCAR driver, health-food advocate, skilled yoga junkie, budding fashion designer and legitimate wine connoisseur are just a few of her resume’s highlights.
But did you know she’s also the member of a tribe?
Ah yes, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver is the member of a tribe. Not just any tribe, though, but rather one that lets her pee with the door open, drink wine all night and be honest with herself. A tribe that’s definitely her tribe.
Patrick posted a picture of said tribe, along with a lengthy and positive message, in an Instagram post Tuesday.
Do you have a tribe? Do you have a best friend? Maybe more than one? Someone you can be totally yourself and totally honest with? Someone you can tell your fears to? Someone you can leave the door open with when you go pee? Someone that is honest and cares more about where you will be as a person in 10 years vs how you will feel for the next 10 min? . I do. I am pretty blessed to have lots of amazing friends. Amazing. But this little tribe is special. We push each other to go deeper. To be truly honest with ourselves. To be vulnerable. To just f-ing cry sometimes. To LET GO and drink too much wine with and laugh all night! . Your vibe = your tribe. So make sure YOUR vibe is high. Don't be brought down by worries, it will all get done. Don't spend time judging, they are probably doing their best. Don't freak out about where you are in life as far as work or relationships, God is always on time. Just be as positive as you possibly can, lord knows I work on that ever day(he does)…… and see what happens. . Elevate.
In all seriousness, it’s pretty refreshing to see a NASCAR driver who’s unafraid to show and embrace their eclectic side.
How much longer NASCAR’s most unique personality stays in the sport, though, remains unclear.
