Dave Dombrowski Details Red Sox’s Acquisition Of Eduardo Nunez From Giants

The Boston Red Sox acquired utility player Eduardo Nunez in a trade with the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night.

The Red Sox traded minor league right hand pitchers Shaun Anderson and Gregory Santos in exchange for Nunez.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski detailed the trade for the 30 year old veteran, and you can hear what he had to say in the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Images