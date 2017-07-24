Dining Playbook: Where the Locals Eat: Committee

We recently sent @BaddieDae to Committee to check out some of their most recent offerings. Watch below to see her thoughts!

For almost 2 years, Committee has been one of the go-to spots in the up and coming Seaport District area in Boston. With its clean, modern, yet cozy decor, Committee makes Dana from @baddiedae feel comfortable and she always wants to extend her stay just a little bit longer.

Aside from their stunning interior decorations, Dana loves their Greek inspired dishes and beautifully crafted cocktails that will sure to have you keep coming back.

Dana loved starting off with light bites that were shareable, definitely start off with the Tzatziki Trio. It consists of 3 different types of spread, the traditional tzatziki, green pea and beet, and served with warm pita bread. Another appetizer that Dana goes for the Zucchini Crisps. Served with sweet onion yogurt dip, the zucchinis are lightly battered and deep fried just at the right temperature to give it the perfect crisp and still gives you that zucchini flavor.

As for a meal that you certainly don’t want to share, the Spanakopita Grilled Cheese is just heavenly. Spinach, feta, kasseri on a Kalamata olive loaf is grilled to perfection that is sure to melt in your mouth and pairs well with tomato soup.

Let’s chat cocktails; you can head over to the bar and ask one of their expert mixologist to make you the prettiest and tastiest cocktail and you won’t be disappointed. They’re bright and very refreshing, perfect for a summer day out on their patio.

So, if you’re looking for a low-key night out with a grown and sexy vibe, be sure to head over to Committee and enjoy a cocktail or two with friends and family!

COMMITTEEBOSTON.COM

Insta: @CommitteeBoston

Twitter: @CommitteeBoston