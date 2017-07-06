Don’t Try To Sell Your Valkyrie Or Else Aston Martin Will Ban You

Share this:

Given that Aston Martin is only producing 150 examples of its upcoming Valkyrie, there’s plenty of temptation for that select group of customers to flip their car for a profit. If they do, though, they better be prepared to face the British manufacturer’s scorn.

Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer revealed Tuesday that anybody the company catches trying to unload their build slot for the hypercar will lose the right to buy the car. Palmer added that they also will be banned from ever purchasing another limited-production Aston.

Aston’s boss disclosed the policy on Twitter after one of his followers sent him a listing on Piston Heads that supposedly is for one of the cars.

I doubt they have a slot, but if they do and we identify who flipped, they lose the car. If they flip, then they never get another special. — Andy Palmer (@AndyatAston) July 4, 2017

Even though Palmer suspected that the user, Knight International, doesn’t actually have a spot reserved, we wouldn’t be surprised if it actually does.

Knight International is a high-end car dealer based out of Dubai that already has some of the rarest hypercars in existence, and even has a build slot for the Bugatti Chiron listed on its website.

The idea for how to deal with people who aren’t actually interested in owning a car is one Aston Martin likely got from Porsche.

The German automaker recently announced it similarly would ban its customers in response to examples of the 911 R popping up on the market after just one year, often with a ridiculous markup. Miller Motorcars in Greenwich, Conn., for example, had one listed on its website in November for $$599,900 — roughly 325 percent above its original MSRP.

