Ezekiel Elliott Accuser Encourages Women To Speak Up A Year After Alleged Abuse

The NFL has been investigating Ezekiel Elliott over an alleged domestic violence incident for a year now, but until this point, there hasn’t been much said about his accuser. But the woman recently spoke out on social media about what she says happened one year ago.

The Dallas Cowboys running back was accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend — who he says he had a “sexual relationship with” but wasn’t dating — five times between July 17, 2016, and July 22, 2016. Columbus, Ohio, prosecutors declined to press charges after an investigation, but the woman posted about the alleged abuse Saturday and encouraged other women to speak up.

“Exactly 1 year ago today my life changed forever,” the post read, via TMZ. “Loving someone as much as I did, putting my all in no matter what happened. I finally got the strength to be the strong woman I was and got myself out of a very toxic relationship. Ladies never think you’re too in love or too scared to leave because at one point that was me. There’s plenty of opportunities out there for you. Love yourself first. Speak up and stop domestic violence.”

People certainly will comment on the timing of the post, but it’s worth noting victims often wait to say anything publicly — if they say anything at all — out of fear of either the accused or backlash from outsiders. Still, it’s unclear if the NFL has any new evidence that wasn’t previously revealed by prosecutors.

There doesn’t seem to be an end in sight for the NFL’s investigation, but owners reportedly are pressuring commissioner Roger Goodell to suspend Elliott.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images