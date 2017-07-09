F1 Live Stream: Watch Formula One Austrian Grand Prix Online

Share this:

Formula One heads to one of the shortest tracks on the calendar this weekend for the 2017 Austrian Grand Prix.

Red Bull Racing doesn’t look capable of fighting for a win in its home race at the Red Bull Ring, as both of its drivers will start from the third row of the grid. Valtteri Bottas, however, will try to win from first-place on the grid for the first time after clinching his second career pole Saturday.

All eyes will be on the two drivers starting behind Bottas, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton, to see if there still is any bad blood between the two following their much-discussed collision in Azerbaijan.

Here’s how to watch the 2017 F1 Austrian Grand Prix online:

When: Sunday, July 9, at 8 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

