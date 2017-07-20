Fantasy NASCAR Picks: Who We’re Buying, Selling For Brickyard 400

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is headed for one of the premier events on its schedule, as drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Known more for its rich IndyCar history, the 2 1/2-mile oval in Indianapolis also is home to some the most exciting racing on the NASCAR calendar. High speeds and action-packed racing are the hallmarks of this track, as events typically are as wild as some of NASCAR’s restrictor-plate races. This can make life difficult for fantasy owners, but that’s where we come in.

Whether you need help picking an A-List driver who has a shot at winning or an up-and-coming C-List racer who could help steal you some points, we’ve got you covered. Here are the drivers you should give seats to, and the ones you shouldn’t, for Sunday’s race at Indy:

Must pick: Kyle Busch

Busch still hasn’t won a Cup race this season, but he’s been close, and we expect him to finally break through Sunday.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has won the last two races at Indy, and has logged seven straight top-10s at the track. We won’t fault you for going with other A-List drivers, such as Martin Truex Jr. or Kevin Harvick, but Busch might be your best choice this weekend.

Stay away: Kurt Busch

Kyle’s brother has had a better season than some give him credit for, but we don’t expect Sunday to be one of his finer performances.

Over his last 10 races at IMS, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver has just two top-10s. Furthermore, he has an average finish of 21.1 over that span. There are much safer B-List options this week.

Sleeper pick: Ryan Newman

Newman won this race in 2013, and has been a consistent performer at IMS over his career.

He has seven top-15s in his last 10 races at IMS, and has finished in the top 11 in four of his last five appearances at the 2 1/2-mile oval. If you’re loocking to save some of the elite B-List options for the final races of the season, Newman makes for a fine fill-in this weekend.

Value pick: Erik Jones

The rookie sensation had a bit of a set back in New Hampshire, but we expect him to rebound this weekend.

With apologies to fellow rookies Daniel Suarez and Ty Dillon, Jones simply is the safest C-List pick in the sport. If you’ve played things right, you’ve saved Jones for the homestretch of the fantasy season, making now the perfect time to set him free.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images