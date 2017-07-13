Fantasy NASCAR Picks: Who We’re Buying, Selling For New Hampshire Race

Share this:

For the first time this season, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is headed back to New England, as drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Notorious for producing racing that’s nearly pass-free, the “Magic Mile” in Loudon, N.H., is one of the most challenging tracks on the schedule. Many drivers struggle at this track, thanks to its tough pairing of long straightaways with flat corners and bankings. Predicting who will succeed at NHMS can be tough, which is where we come in.

Whether you need help picking an A-List driver who has a shot at winning or an up-and-coming C-List racer who could help steal you some points, we’ve got you covered. Here are the drivers you should give seats to, and the ones you shouldn’t, for Sunday’s race:

Must pick: Kevin Harvick

Harvick’s been racing extremely well lately, and we expect that to continue Sunday.

He won at this track in September, and has dominated at NHMS in recent years. In his last five starts at the “Magic Mile,” the Stewart-Haas Racing driver has finished in the top five in four of them. Make sure he’s in your lineups this weekend.

Stay away: Chase Elliott

In his first and only two Cup starts at NHMS, Elliott finished 34th and 13th, respectively. But small sample size isn’t the only reason we’re steering clear of the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

Elliott’s been racing great lately, but the fact remains he’s simply too hit or miss on flat tracks. At this point in your season, you need your B-List drivers to be sure bets. Look elsewhere Sunday.

Sleeper pick: Matt Kenseth

“But NESN Fuel, Matt Kenseth is an A-List driver, how could he be a sleeper?”

We know, we know. But Kenseth has had such a down season that most fantasy owners probably have abandoned him at this point, and justifiably so. But if there’s any time to count on the 45-year-old, it’s now. Kenseth has won two of the last three races at New Hampshire, and he secured a runner-up in the one race he didn’t win. Furthermore, in eight starts at NHMS with Joe Gibbs Racing, Kenseth has finished in the top 10 in seven of them. He’s worth a look this weekend.

Value pick: Erik Jones

No need to get cute now. Jones is the best C-List driver in the sport, and needs to be in your lineups. If, for some reason, you’ve already used all his starts, then feel free to plug in fellow rookie driver Daniel Suarez. But if the Jones is available, start him with confidence.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images